An inquest was held later that month, at courthouse Castletown, and more details emerged. David was an apprentice in the surveyors office of the Admiralty Civil Engineer. He was heading home after work finished at 5pm when the low flying plane hit him, after colliding with the hedge of the main Castletown to Ballasalla Road. It crossed the road and went through the other hedge before coming to a stop, after which the three members of the crew were able to escape the plane. A doctor attached to Ronaldsway, attended the site of the crash and said that he thought death would have been instantaneous.