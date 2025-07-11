A Ballasalla man who was refused entry to Quids Inn has been sentenced to community service after admitting disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Thirty-six-year-old Kieran Peter Williams told a staff member: ‘I’ll have you in hospital before 12. I’m the Scouse king.’
He also pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and a bladed article, namely a utility knife.
Magistrates ordered him to do 100 hours’ unpaid work in the next 12 months.
He was also banned from purchasing or being supplied with alcohol for six months.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Williams went to Quids Inn on June 21, at 4.15pm.
He tried to enter but the turnstile would not let him in.
He was described as unsteady on his feet and shouted: ‘Oi! Let me in for a beer.’
Staff told him he wasn’t allowed in because he was in work clothes, and asked him to leave.
However, Williams then asked for the staff member’s name and said: ‘F*** that. I’ll have you in hospital before 12.
‘I’m the Scouse King. I’ve got a million pounds of coke in my bag.’
He was later arrested by police and a search found a knife in his bag and a small amount of cocaine.
When interviewed, Williams admitted possessing the drug and said the knife was for work.
He said he hadn’t entered Quids Inn and claimed he hadn’t threatened staff.
A probation report said that Williams said he had been working until 2pm that day, and had then gone to the Terminus Inn with his workmates.
He said he had drunk two or three pints of lager and had some shots, before being given a lift to the Sefton roundabout.
Williams said that he had little recollection of events at Quids Inn and couldn’t remember buying the cocaine.
The report said that he was significantly embarrassed by his comments to staff and his behaviour.
Williams told probation that he felt he would benefit from a lengthy licensing ban, but asked that it not exclude him from entering licensed premises, as that may hinder his work in construction.
The court heard that his last conviction was in 2016, and the probation report said that the defendant had stopped drinking for six years, which appeared to have reflected in his lack of recent offending.
Williams said he wanted to publicly apologise to the Quids Inn staff and was embarrassed to find himself before the court.
Defence advocate Victoria Watterson said that her client had turned his life around, having committed no offences for eight years, so this had been a one-off lapse of judgement.
The advocate reiterated Williams’s embarrassment about his comments, and said that references described him as a hard-working father and husband.
Magistrates chair Geoff Collier told the defendant, who lives at Mylchreest Drive: ‘You hardly need me to tell you that this was absolutely stupid.
‘It’s sad that it has happened, it seems to have been out of recent character.’
Williams must also pay £125 prosecution costs.