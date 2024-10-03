Warm spaces with card-making sessions are being launched at The Roundhouse, starting on Wednesday, October 16.
The sessions will take place every Wednesday throughout the winter, running until April 9.
Designed to offer a welcoming environment during the colder months, the events will run from 10am to 1pm.
Attendees will have access to a tea and coffee station, along with supplies to create handmade greeting cards, which they can take home.
The sessions aim to foster community connections, with organisers indicating that if successful, the initiative may continue beyond April.
A fee of £3 per session will be charged to cover costs and materials.
Bookings can be made online at www.theroundhouse.im by selecting 'Join a Session' under the 'Events' tab, or participants can pay on the door.
For further information, visit the website or speak to one of the staff at The Roundhouse.