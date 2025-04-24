When I think of poetry, I’m taken back to high school English lessons and the discovery of haikus. I think of using rhythm and rhyme to express what’s often left unspoken - even if I’ve never quite mastered the knack for it myself.
About six weeks ago, I was winding down over a much-needed pint with two friends when I first heard about an open mic poetry night at the Black Dog Oven in Peel. Curious and intrigued, we made a plan to go.
I wasn’t sure what to expect. Would we be snapping our fingers in quiet appreciation? Sitting in hushed reverence as each poet took the stage? I didn’t know the etiquette, but I was keen to find out.
The smell of fresh pizza and the satisfying chill of a Norseman beer had already made me feel at home and by the time we took our seats, I was fully on board.
The event, titled ‘XPoetry’, is the brainchild of 26-year-old Saoirse Coyle Carroll. Her aim is to create a welcoming, inclusive space for poets and spoken word performers across the Isle of Man.
'There’s an incredible momentum in the Manx poetry scene,' she explained, ‘thanks to the efforts of Manx Lit Fest, the Manx Bard, the Isle of Man Poetry Society and our local spoken word artists. I hoped this event could add to that buzz.
'By hosting it in a popular public space, I also wanted to invite more people into the world of poetry - whether they’re seasoned writers or just curious pizza lovers discovering something new.'
As the evening unfolded, I was genuinely moved by the courage and honesty on display. Every performer who stood at the microphone was met with patient, supportive silence.
The audience was made up of family, friends, and first-timers like me. And as each poet stepped forward, it became clear that poetry, when given room to breathe, is an incredibly powerful tool for self-expression.
From start to finish, I made a point of giving each person my full attention. It felt like the least I could do. There was something deeply human in the way they offered up their thoughts, raw and unfiltered. It was quietly transformative.
The range of topics was remarkable. One poet reflected on the loss of the Bowling Green pub. Another read a lyrical love letter to Italy. Manx Bard Jordanne shared a moving tribute to her late grandad, exploring grief and memory with real tenderness.
Ellie Reynolds stood out. It was her first time performing at an open mic, and she delivered a beautifully crafted piece with poise and presence. At 16, I might have attempted something similar, but not with that level of composure.
What struck me most was the sheer diversity of people brought together by this shared love of the spoken word. Different voices, different stories – all meeting in one small room, united by a sense of connection and celebration.