This year’s North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix motorcycling meetings have been cancelled.
In a shock announcement, it’s been reported that all motorcycle road racing, trials and short circuit racing in Northern Ireland will not take place in 2023, although motocross events will still go ahead.
Soaring costs for public liability insurance have been blamed for the decision.
According to the BBC: ‘After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges.
‘Quoted costs for public liability insurance for 2023 have tripled, amounting to more than £400,000.
‘Cancelled events include the North West 200, Northern Ireland’s biggest outdoor sporting event.
‘Other cancelled events include the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100, Armoy Race of Legends, Ulster Grand Prix, and Sunflower trophy at Bishopscourt.
‘The Ulster Superbike Championship is also among the events which will not take place.’
Reaction from Isle of Man Government’s Department for Enterprise TT and motorsport team is expected soon.
More to follow.