A fascinating snapshot of life on the Isle of Man more than 50 years ago has captured the attention of thousands online.
The BBC Archive documentary, Manx Alive!, originally broadcast in 1970 as part of the Man Alive series, has now attracted more than 32,000 views on YouTube since it was uploaded just two weeks ago.
The 50-minute programme offers a rare insight into the island’s culture, economy and identity during a time of significant change.
Described as a ‘windswept rock in the middle of the Irish Sea,’ the Isle of Man is portrayed as fiercely independent, with its own language, laws, and traditions, yet caught between the pull of modernity and its distinctive way of life.
Scenes of the famous TT Races, sweeping views across to England, Scotland, and Ireland, and local customs such as the use of birching, paint a complex picture of a proud, sometimes resistant community.
Income tax was famously low and, according to the documentary’s description, the island's absence of estate and death duties had already earned it a reputation as a haven for ‘tax dodgers and retirees’.
Presenter Jeremy James interviews a broad cross-section of the Manx public: some proud to resist the so-called permissive society of the 20th century, and others frustrated by what they saw as an isolated and restrictive environment.
Now with more than 32,500 views, the documentary has sparked mixed reactions from viewers.
One commenter described it as ‘extremely interesting,’ calling it ‘a fascinating time capsule’ that feels ‘so weird seeing how similar yet massively different the island is today.’
However, others were more critical, with one viewer saying it was ‘not really a fair representation’ of the Isle of Man, pointing out that it was filmed in winter, showing the island as ‘cold, damp and miserable,’ and noting the lack of Manx accents featured.
The full documentary is available to watch at BBC Archive on YouTube https://youtu.be/YQElBkdj-ac?si=LWAKGyq_X66-shmG