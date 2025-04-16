A new locum radiologist has been secured by Manx Care which means breast clinics will be reinstated next week.
At the House of Keys last week Health Minister Claire Christian revealed the sudden absence of a locum breast radiologist affected 30 patients looking for a diagnosis.
Manx Care has been looking for a permanent breast radiologist since June 2024 and has had to use locums to fill in.
But the service was left in disarray after the current locum was suddenly absent and would not return for four weeks.
Ms Christian told the House: ‘As a short-term solution Manx Care is striving to secure a locum through various agencies to support continuity care for our patients.
‘To date, approximately 30 patients have been affected. The department has kept Manx Care’s performance under scrutiny, particularly over the past two years.’
However, Manx Care had now announced a new locum radiologist is in place.
Posting on social media, it said: ‘We are pleased to announce we have secured a locum radiologist, and clinics are being reinstated from next week (April 22).
‘Patient lists are being reviewed and we will be calling patients to confirm that their referral has been received by the team.
‘If you are experiencing any worsening or new symptoms since your referral, please contact your GP practice.’
At the Keys, Ms Christian also said that, as of April 3, there were 67 patients awaiting their first outpatient appointment.
She confirmed Manx Care recruited a breast radiologist last month, who will be in post from 'early Summer', subject to the 'usual recruitment processes'.
For further queries, or if you need more information/symptom advice, please contact the Breast Care Nurse on 650194, or MCALS on 642642.