The room is located within the Integrated Women, Children and Families Ward and was opened earlier this month, with staff and representatives from the charity attending the ceremony.
Manx Care said the new clinic room will help increase capacity for gynaecology services, allowing more high-demand clinics to be delivered for women on the island.
It will also support the development of nurse-led clinics and increase the number of ‘one-stop’ gynaecology clinics, where patients can receive scans and reviews during the same visit.
The facility is intended to provide timely, sensitive and dignified care for women attending the hospital for a range of gynaecological procedures.