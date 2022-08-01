Brewery wants to let Strand Street flats
Saturday 6th August 2022 2:24 am
The brewery has applied for planning permission (22/00850/B) to convert the floors above the Douglas post office on Strand Street into eight flats for let.
Heron and Brearley’s plans will involve the creation of three additional flats, and the conversion of the five existing ones into different bedroom configurations.
For example, the existing four-bedroom flat on the first and second floors would be turned into two one-bedroom flats.
The post office retail space on the ground floor would be ‘slightly reduced’ by the creation of a small entrance lobby.
