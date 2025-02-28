Plans to move Bushy’s Brewery into the former commissioners depot in Castletown took a step forward this week after the site was sold.
Planning approval was granted back in April 2024 for a new tap room, restaurant and offices to be developed, which will be situated at the Gasworks site on Milner’s Terrace.
This site has been the Commissioner’s Yard since 1975, with large efforts being made recently to clear the area.
A spokesperson from Castletown Town Commissioners commented: ‘This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for brewing in Castletown, and we look forward to working with Bushy’s as they settle into their new home.
‘A huge thank you to our workforce for their incredible efforts in clearing and sorting through half a century of municipal work materials to make this possible.
‘Your hard work is truly appreciated!
‘The Gasworks site has served as the Town Yard since it was acquired in 1975. Before that, the yard was located where the Town Hall now stands and where we have also recently welcomed Smoky Sam’s smokehouse restaurant.’
The Commissioners added that they will provide an update once their permanent base has been identified, and that during the transition they will be operating from the fire station and 5 Farrants Way.
As well as the plans for a brewery and tap room, the new restaurant is set to provide seating for 90 covers across two floors.
Castletown Town Commissioners previously said it had planned to sell the land and associated buildings to the brewer for £625,000, with this sale now being completed.
The move will see Bushy’s retain all of the existing buildings at the Castletown site, some of which date back to at least the 1860s.
Bushy's founder Martin Brunnschweiler previously said he was 'really excited' about the relocation plans and that he was delighted with the prospect of bringing brewing back to the ancient capital.
He added that Bushy’s wants to retain the original stone buildings at the yard and hopes the brewery and restaurant ‘will be a great asset for the town and bring more business to the area’.
‘I think it’s a fantastic proposal for Castletown,’ Martin said.
The existing stone buildings on the site will be turned into the brewery office and eating and drinking facilities, with a new terrace extension to the south of the existing buildings to provide outdoor eating and drinking.
Also included in the planning application were details on plans to dampen any potential noise and light pollution, with plans including new windows, insulation and delivery/disposal times being avoided at night or early mornings.