In true Isle of Man fashion, it wasn’t a secret for long.
Thai Thai has begun serving lunch and dinner from its new home at the Horse and Plough, located at the Isle of Man Business Park.
The restaurant opened its doors to customers on Tuesday (April 29) at midday following a whirlwind nine-day transformation of the pub’s interior.
The move comes after Thai Thai closed its former base in Douglas, having previously operated out of Circular Road and then 1886 Bar and Grill.
With the 1886 venue now being refurbished into the new Wetherspoons pub, The Conister Arms, Thai Thai has teamed up with the pub group Okell’s to relaunch at the Braddan pub.
Nigel Williams, general manager of Thai Thai at the Horse and Plough, said the idea came from a chance phone call from his boss.
‘We knew what was happening at 1886, and next thing I know, I’m asked how I’d feel about having a Thai restaurant in the pub,’ he told Isle of Man Today.
‘I thought it was a wonderful idea - it’s a cuisine people are craving, and it’s got a great reputation.’
Nigel said the response on social media has been ‘hugely positive’, even though they tried to keep the launch low-key.
He continued: ‘The team from Thai Thai have been brilliant. I’ve run Thai businesses in the UK before, so I know the quality of food and service they bring — it’s exemplary.’
The new partnership aims to keep the pub atmosphere alive while offering a fresh dining experience.
‘For anyone wondering, the pub is still the pub,’ Nigel added.
‘We’ll still have quizzes, events, the same vibe — but instead of pub grub, it’s Thai food now.
‘It’s very hard to do a bit of everything, and we’ve got other great food-led pubs in the Okell’s group.
‘Here, we’re focusing on giving Thai Thai a proper home and offering something a little bit different.’
The turnaround to get the venue ready was intense, Nigel admits: ‘It’s been manic.
Nine days to decorate, prep the kitchen, get everything ready - but the support we’ve had has been fantastic.’
Bookings are now open for diners, and takeaway is set to follow soon.
Thai Thai shared its excitement in a Facebook post, saying: ‘It’s the same Thai Thai you know and love, now in a brand-new setting!’
Eagle eyed Thai food fans will have spotted a few popular dishes are returning at the new premises, among with some new options for people to try.
However, those keen on traditional pub food that the Horse and Plough were originally serving before the takeover will have to look elsewhere.
The Horse and Plough was opened in 1997 on the business park adjacent to Farmhill Estate.
It’s named as horse-drawn ploughing matches were held on the Farmland.
What do you think about Thai Thai and Okell’s Inns teaming up? Email [email protected] with your views for possible publication.