The brewery’s application (23/00066/B) follows previously unsuccessful plans to renovate the Waterloo Road pub, which closed in 2014.
If approved, H&B’s application would see the original 1847 elements of the building retained, while the extensions will be demolished and replaced.
While the outside of the building is currently in a sorry state, the inside has fared even worse as leaking from the flat roof has caused what H&B described as ‘considerable damage to the rooms below, with the existing timber roof joists, now sodden, collapsing in places’ while damp and mould is said to be ‘prevalent’ throughout the building.
In its design statement, the brewery said: ‘The existing layout dictates the density of the apartments.
‘The ground floor, first floor and second floors of the existing building will each contain two one bed apartments, designed to best fit within the existing structure.
‘The retained fabric is to be upgraded internally to meet modern thermal performance requirements.
‘New heritage-style windows will be reinstated within existing openings, and the existing render is to be made good.
‘The proposed extension will follow the existing building footprint along Peel Street and Chapel Lane with an additional story added to the Chapel Lane side of the building.
‘This additional storey will be stepped back to provide relief to the neighbouring building. The proposed extension will consist of three two-bed apartments and a single one-bed apartment on the ground floor.’