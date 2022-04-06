Bridge Bookshop hosts egg painting competition

Bridge Bookshop is inviting people to submit painted eggs for an Easter competition.

There will be categories for adults and children, with ‘arty prizes’ donated by the Bridge Bookshop.

Competitors should take finished, decorated eggs to either the Port Erin or Ramsey Bridge Bookshop and complete an entry form.

The eggs will be displayed over the Easter weekend and winning entries will be notified by April 20.

This is being done in association with Manx Wildlife Trust Biosphere artist in residence Clare Payne.

Eggs should be hard boiled or blown, people are encouraged to use locally-sourced, free-range eggs wherever possible, and sustainable materials are also encouraged.