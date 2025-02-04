Douglas City Council wants to replace the two bridges at Summerhill Glen which are deemed structurally at risk.
In the longer term, the council wants to replace four of the bridges in the glen.
In the application’s covering letter the council says: ‘As part of this project, a structural engineer was appointed to produce plans for the potential replacement of all four remaining bridges within the Glen.
‘During the planning phase, the Structural Engineer identified specific concerns with bridges one and three and recommended their immediate replacement for safety and structural reasons.
‘The two existing bridges are constructed of cast concrete with two steel beams on the outside to form the deck and have wooden handrails.
‘Due to the restricted access to the site and associated health and safety issues, the replacement footbridges will be hardwood timber structures supplied by CTS Bridges Limited.
‘These bridges are delivered in kit form, allowing them to be easily transported and assembled within the Glen. The deck boards of the bridges will feature a high-grip finish to mitigate the slippery conditions common in the glen.’
The structural engineer noted there was erosion of the bank by bridge one along with rusting of the steel beam. The timber handrails were also rotting. On Bridge three the bridge had dropped and there was also bank erosion.
It is unclear how much the new bridges will cost or the time scale for installing the new bridges if planning permission is granted.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.