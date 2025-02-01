Police are appealing for information after a parked car was badly damaged last week.
The white Honda’s front end was damaged sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning while it was parked on Princes Street in Douglas.
A spokesperson for the force said: ‘The attached image shows the extent of the damage referred to.
‘Police are keen to speak to anyone that may have witnessed how the damage was caused, and are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a plain white coloured long-wheelbase van that was seen manoeuvring in the area on Thursday morning.
‘We would also ask anyone whom may reside or work in the area to check any CCTV/doorbell cameras that they have access to; with a view to reviewing the footage captured on the same on the dates in question.
‘Should anyone be able to assist with this inquiry, they are asked to make contact with staff at police headquarters on 631212; quoting the investigation reference of 97/1651/25.’