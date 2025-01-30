A new deli is set to open in Douglas that will offer food boxes, sweat treats and quick bites.
‘Nourish’, which has been set up by the owner of the ‘Good Stuff’ restaurant in Ramsey, Andy Hardy, will be based at the bottom of Prospect Hill and is set to open in mid-February.
And Mr Hardy said its main offering will be a variety of ‘food boxes’, boasting protein counts between 27g and 65g - all of which will be between 250 and 550 calories per box.
For the deli’s launch, it will run with an offering of 12 boxes with vegan and vegetarian alternatives, then add seasonal and weekly specials to ‘take advantage of the best local produce’.
The boxes will include options such as: salmon and dill fishcakes with cauliflower rice, kale, green beans, egg and spinach; homemade lean steak meatballs with a roasted tomato and basil sauce with oven roasted gnocchi; chicken, bacon and ranch high protein burritos; and slow roasted barbecue chicken with oven roasted rosemary and garlic potatoes with kale and spinach.
Andy Hardy has partnered with Kevin Furlong and Stefan White from the Elite Fitness gym in Douglas, as well as seeking advice from Martin Malone at Simply Nutrition and personal trainers to seek out the ‘nutritional needs’ of his customers.
Andy said: ‘I think that there seems to have been a massive rise in health focused eating that goes with the expanding gym culture.
‘People's understanding of the benefits of looking after your body, eating correctly and exercising has grown. If you are spending time and energy exercising and paying for gym memberships or personal trainers, eating the correct foods and getting macro balanced meals will massively help you to achieve your goals.
‘I have always run big bars and clubs and had the best time for the last 30 years, but things seem to be changing.
‘Gyms, fitness and wellbeing are becoming the new social hubs and people seem to be more motivated to invest in themselves and look after themselves physically and mentally. They then reap the rewards from feeling and looking better and having more energy and better general health.’
Andy has recently been hard at work restoring the old ‘Appetite’s’ building on Prospect Hill, and the venue is now ready to officially open soon.
He added: ‘We have ripped out the ceilings and stairs and created a beautiful, lofty space with seating for 40 people.
‘There are plenty of spaces at the front to watch the world go by while having a coffee and your lunch, or you can just chill in the bright stylish back room over-looking Nelson Street.’
The new deli will also be offering a delivery service to local offices, companies and gyms that they have partnered with, and also hope to soon introduce a home delivery service in the evenings.
If you wish to find out more, you can do so by emailing Andy at [email protected] or go to the dedicated website at https://nourish.im/