The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Bright with sunny spells this morning before turning cloudy this afternoon ahead of rain arriving mid-late afternoon which will be more persistent during the evening. Fresh to strong southwest winds easing to become moderate later and with top temperatures up to 18°C.
Outlook
Cloudy with showers during Monday morning, likely merging into longer spells of rain during the afternoon. Winds a fresh west to south-westerly easing slight later and top temperatures around 18°C.
Then brighter for Tuesday with sunny spells and a few showers still possible. Mainly moderate winds and temperatures around 19°C.
Sunrise: 5:27am
Sunset: 9:21pm