The Isle of Man is now under a new weather warning from the Ronaldsway Met Office, with below-freezing temperatures expected to continue across the island until midday on Tuesday, 6 January.
Adverse conditions are set to affect roads and footpaths, with the Met Office warning that any remaining snow and slushy patches will freeze, creating widespread icy stretches on untreated surfaces.
Some areas have seen sunshine today, causing a brief thaw and partial snow melt, but road surface temperatures are expected to fall below freezing again towards dusk, making driving hazardous.
Cloud cover will increase overnight as winds turn west, allowing temperatures to slowly recover and bring a more widespread thaw by Tuesday morning.
Drivers are being urged to take care, allow extra time for journeys, and treat all untreated roads and pavements as potentially dangerous.
Residents are advised to keep an eye on further Met Office updates and take precautions where necessary, particularly when travelling during early morning or evening hours when ice is most likely to form.
Given the snow and ice across the island today, it has caused widespread disruption. You can follow our dedicated live blog for updates throughout today HERE.