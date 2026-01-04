The Met Office at Ronaldsway have upgraded part of the weather warning that was in place for wintry showers and ice to amber.
A yellow weather warning was issued on Friday until midday on Monday, but part of this has now been regraded as an amber warning for ice this evening.
It reads: ‘Further wintry showers today, these falling mainly as hail or snow and quite frequent and heavy at times over some parts of the island.
‘Accumulations are likely (1-7cm), especially on high ground, giving difficult driving conditions, with drifting of snow on the higher hills (YELLOW).
‘Later this evening and tonight winds will shift and the wintry showers will largely die out, so the risk of wintry showers from about 7 or 8pm onwards through into tomorrow is low.
‘However, after this point, with clear skies, icy stretches will readily develop where untreated surfaces are wet (AMBER).’
It advised: ‘Please exercise extreme care if you have to drive, and consider how essential your journey is.’