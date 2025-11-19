The Isle of Man has made its first appearance on one of the BBC’s most-watched daytime programmes, after Escape to the Country aired an episode filmed entirely on the island for the first time this week.
Presenter Jules Hudson told viewers it was his maiden visit to Manx shores, and enthusiastically promised it would not be his last.
He also indicated the programme intends to return in future series, following what Hudson described as a ‘brilliant and eye-opening trip’.
Filmed during a spell of warm July weather, the 45-minute episode followed 81-year-old retired nurse Pat, from Lincolnshire, who is considering a move to the island in later life in search of ‘a steadier pace’ and a scenic place to enjoy her retirement.
Joined by her friend Sue, also visiting the Isle of Man for the first time, Pat toured three homes while taking in some of the island’s most recognisable landscapes.
Hudson took the pair up Snaefell for sweeping views across the island and beyond, while scenes from Peel, including the promenade and breakwater, provided a backdrop to the programme’s introductions and local interviews.
The first property immediately captured Pat’s attention - a fully furnished Manx stone cottage in Port Erin with striking sea views, listed at £279,500.
Pat described it as ‘beautiful’ and admitted it was everything she had hoped to find in a coastal home.
The second stop brought the trio to Laxey and a two-bedroom early 20th-century cottage priced at £295,995.
A visit to the Great Laxey Wheel prompted Pat to reveal she had bravely climbed to the top on a previous trip to the island.
The final property was a newly renovated 1970s apartment near Rowany Golf Course, again in Port Erin, on the market for £269,000.
Although Pat was impressed by the refurbishment and location, she told the presenter she was still thinking most seriously about the first cottage overlooking the bay.
However, she did not confirm whether she had taken the plunge, and it remains unclear whether she will make the move once her Lincolnshire home sells.
Hudson ended the episode by saying he hoped her journey would ‘lead her back to these shores again soon’.
The programme also featured a selection of Manx voices offering their perspectives on Island life.
Among them were podcaster Percy Hampton, Media Isle of Man sports journalist John Watterson, and Manx Gaelic singer Ruth Keggin, each sharing why Peel, and the Isle of Man more broadly, remains such a vibrant and welcoming community.
The episode has drawn a warm reaction from Manx viewers, many of whom praised Pat’s kindness and sincerity, with some saying she would be ‘more than welcome’ should she choose to relocate.
Others gently questioned whether some of the more rural properties shown might prove too remote for someone of her age, particularly when it comes to transport links.
Whether Pat ultimately swaps the Lincolnshire fens for Manx hills remains to be seen.