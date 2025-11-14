She said her grandfather received £4,400 for taking first prize in the international competition. Mr Allum noted that this would equate to around £235,000 today. The couple soon married and used the winnings to buy their first home, a moment that generated considerable excitement within the family. According to Mr Allum, the achievement would have been notable well beyond the household, as the winning image was likely featured in newspapers across the world as well as in Eastman Kodak’s widely circulated magazine.