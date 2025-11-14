An episode of BBC’s Antiques Roadshow broadcast last week featured a 1931 photograph with a notable Isle of Man connection.
The image, brought to a valuation event in Bradford, Yorkshire, was taken by the owner’s grandfather shortly after he became engaged to her grandmother. As part of their celebrations, the couple had travelled to Bradda Head in Port Erin, where he captured a portrait of his fiancée standing on the headland overlooking the Irish Sea.
According to the owner, the photograph was later entered into a worldwide Eastman Kodak competition promoting the company’s then-new Velochrome film.
Eastman Kodak, a pioneering photography company founded in 1888 and known for making cameras and film widely accessible to the public, ran the international competition to promote its new Velochrome film and to highlight the creativity of amateur photographers.”
The contest attracted entries from around the globe, reflecting the growing popularity of amateur photography in the early 20th century. The Bradda Head image progressed through each round and reached the final in Geneva, Switzerland, where it won the top award.
Antiques Roadshow expert Marc Allum told viewers that Eastman Kodak, founded in 1888, played a major role in making photography widely accessible, thanks to cameras that were increasingly compact and simple to use. The owner explained that her grandfather had used a vest pocket folding bellows camera – a lightweight model typical of the period.
She said her grandfather received £4,400 for taking first prize in the international competition. Mr Allum noted that this would equate to around £235,000 today. The couple soon married and used the winnings to buy their first home, a moment that generated considerable excitement within the family. According to Mr Allum, the achievement would have been notable well beyond the household, as the winning image was likely featured in newspapers across the world as well as in Eastman Kodak’s widely circulated magazine.
The owner brought the framed photograph, the original camera, and the selection of prizes awarded in Geneva, including an art deco statuette trophy and two medallions. Mr Allum said one medallion was bronze, while the shinier example was confirmed as 18-carat gold. Weighing the piece showed it had an intrinsic metal value of around £7,000 before considering its design or the significance of the competition.
Individual valuations placed the camera at £50 to £100, the trophy at £2,000 to £3,000 and the photograph at a few hundred pounds. Taking the competition history and the complete set into account, Mr Allum estimated the Isle of Man-related collection’s total value to be between £12,000 and £18,000.
After the valuation, the owner said the family remained extremely proud of her grandfather, adding that his achievement showed what can happen when someone has confidence in their abilities. She said the Antiques Roadshow appearance had helped ensure the story, the photograph and the associated items would be preserved and appreciated by future generations.