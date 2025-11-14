A long-established photocopying and printing business in Peel is to close its doors after more than three decades.
Peel Copy Centre, based on Atholl Place, has announced it will shut before Christmas, bringing an end to 32 years of trading in the town.
The business confirmed the news in a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday (November 13), saying the decision was due to ‘many and varied reasons’.
Owners Dave and Chris thanked customers for their support over the years, writing: ‘We regret to announce that, due to many and varied reasons, we will be closing down before Christmas.
‘We would like to thank all of our customers over the 32 years that we have been here.
‘We are very grateful for all the friendly support given. Our very best wishes. Dave and Chris.’
Since the announcement, there has been an plenty of messages from customers and members of the community expressing their thanks and sharing memories of using the shop.
Many have praised the pair for their friendly service and for supporting local residents, organisations, clubs and small businesses throughout the years.
Peel Copy Centre had been a go-to place for a wide range of services in the west, including photocopying, photo printing, passport and ID photographs, rubber stamps, posters, flyers and ticket printing.
No final date has yet been given, but the shop will cease trading ahead of the Christmas period.