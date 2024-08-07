The 2024 Peel Carnival is being hailed as a resounding success despite the lack of sun.
Sunday saw large crowds line the pavements of East Quay and Peel Promenade to watch fantastic floats and creative costumes drive past.
This year saw a variety of people and groups - including funky families in fancy dress, theatrical community groups and cool cars showcasing their hot wheels - take part.
As the event coincided with the 60th anniversary of the Peel P50, the world’s smallest cars drove along East Quay and Peel Promenade as part of the Peel Carnival Procession.
The dinky cars then parked-up at the end of the Parade so visitors could get up, close and personal with the iconic vehicles.
Outside of the parade, there was lots of entertainment and activities for carnival-goers to get stuck into as well as a large number of food outlets to feed the crowds.
Watch footage from the 2024 Peel carnival by clicking through the playlist below - there are three videos in total to watch
The annual sandcastle making competition was also as popular as ever. Organisers later issued a statement online to thank all those that attended.
It read: ‘We had a fantastic day spreading carnival cheer.
‘Thank you to everyone who made our fun-filled event so special.
‘We hope you had an amazing time!’