The Isle of Man’s broadcasting regulator is examining how the public listens to local radio.
The Communications and Utilities Regulatory Authority says local radio plays an important part in local communities.
The range of ways that listeners can access the radio has increased, for example people are listening on their mobile, through smart speakers as well as by conventional sets.
The authority is gathering information from both consumers and business through conducting surveys to assess the current engagement with local broadcasting and methods of consuming this media.
A consumer survey, ‘How do you listen to the Radio?’, looks into consumers’ listening habits and thoughts on Broadcasting and the listening experience.
Business survey to provide insight behind business advertising on local radio.
Both surveys are available to answer online on the CURA website at https://www.cura.im/.
Paper copies of the survey are available from the authority and will also be available at libraries around the island in the New Year.
The closing date is February 17.
The survey can be completed anonymously and does not ask for any personal information.