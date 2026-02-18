An uninsured, unlicensed, drink-driver who crashed while more than double the limit has been hit with a £2,250 fine.
Twenty-six-year-old Niall James McBride drove into a lamppost near the airport after drinking seven pints.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on February 17 and was also banned from the roads for three years, with orders to take an extended test at the end of his ban, and to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that police were called to a crash on the A5 road at a roundabout at Ronaldsway on January 30, at 9.26pm.
A black MG3 hit a lamppost and McBride was being assisted by witnesses at the scene.
When asked if he’d been drinking, he replied: ‘Yeah, unfortunately I had a bit to drink.’
After failing a roadside breathalyser test, he was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where a further test produced a reading of 80, more than double the 35 legal limit.
When interviewed, McBride, who lives at Hillary Road in Douglas, said he’d been out in Castletown with his Mum, for a meal at the Garrison.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that his client had also been to the George and Glue Pot and estimated he’d consumed seven pints of lager.
McBride was said to have passed his test in November 2024 but hadn’t applied for his full licence afterwards.
Mr Kermode said that the defendant had spent a night in the cells after his arrest and asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea, as well as his co-operation with police.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told McBride: ‘You could have killed yourself, you could have killed other people.’
He agreed to pay the fine, plus £125 prosecution costs within seven days.