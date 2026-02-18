Eighteen-year-old Kieran William Derek Pressley pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault and will be sentenced in summary court on March 31.
Two other charges of being drunk and disorderly, on the same nights, were withdrawn by the prosecution.
Pressley appeared at Douglas Courthouse, before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood, on February 17.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that Pressley arrived at the Outback in Barrack Street, Douglas, in the early hours of December 14, with a male and female.
This prompted Pressley to swing a punch at a member of the security team, hitting him in the head.
Pressley and the other male then both threw punches at the security worker.
The defendant and the other male then ran off, and police searching the area were unable to find them.
At 8pm, on December 20, Pressley was back at the Outback again, trying to get in, and was refused entry by a different member of the security team.
He again threw a punch, hitting the doorman on the lower lip and causing a cut.
This time he was restrained by security and arrested when police officers arrived.
On December 21, Pressley, who lives at Fenella Court, Douglas, was interviewed, but answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The defendant was represented by defence advocate Jim Travers, who asked for credit to be given for the guilty pleas, and also asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Pressley will be sentenced in summary court.
Bail continues.