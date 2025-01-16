Plans to relocate the Buchan School to the grounds of King William’s College have taken a huge step forward after the sale of land.
The Buchan is currently located on the Westhill site in Castletown but the land has now been sold to Isle of Man-based developer Hartford Homes whose portfolio includes Eden Park in Braddan, Kensington Place in Onchan and The Links in Peel.
The sale marks a significant development in the school’s campus consolidation project, which was first proposed in January 2024 and aims to ensure financial stability in the future.
Peter Clucas, chair of governors, said: ‘Following the announcement of our campus consolidation project last year, we have been working diligently to identify the best way forward for the Westhill site.
‘Hartford Homes emerged as a standout partner during the offer process, presenting a structured offer that enables us to deliver on our vision for the future of King William’s College and The Buchan School.
‘We look forward to creating a fantastic campus development for The Buchan School and nursery at King William’s College, ensuring a strong and sustainable future for our school.’
The school submitted a planning application in September to convert two underused buildings - Jackson House and Stenning Building - on the campus for the new Buchan site. A decision on the application has not been made to date.
Over the past year, the school has implemented a range of measures to control costs and boost revenues in a challenging economic environment.
But the sale of the land is not without a tinge of sadness.
Mr Clucas added: ‘The Westhill site holds cherished memories for generations of current and former pupils, parents and staff.’
The school is planning a series of special events this summer to celebrate its legacy before the Buchan School relocates to the King William’s College campus in September 2025.