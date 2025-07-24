Ramsey Commissioners will be creating a housing strategy to set aims and support the development of new social housing and refurbishment programmes.
Board member Juan McGuinness says it’s an ‘opportunity’ for the local authority to do something for the town which doesn’t just ‘tick a box’ for the Department of Infrastructure.
These will be set over five, ten and 25 years which will give ‘certainty’ to current and future tenants about how schemes will be funded and properties maintained.
‘I think generally having a clear plan for our social housing needs is important - we can't build houses overnight,’ Mr McGuinness said.
‘It brings stability and security to our decision making process and we can future plan. It makes every decision we make a lot easier.’