A special event was held at Queen Elizabeth II High School recently, aimed at inspiring Year 7 students to explore the exciting world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) careers.
The day, which was delivered by Isle of Man Bank, follows the successful STEMFest series, which has been running over the past 18 months in collaboration with Girlguiding.
The bank was approached by the Peel school to help create a stimulating programme of activities for the day.
Volunteers from the bank, alongside representatives from the Isle of Man Constabulary and the Code Club, came together to deliver a variety of hands-on activities designed to ignite curiosity and passion in STEM fields.
Students participated in a range of activities, including investigating a mock crime scene, creating their own lava lamps, and building balloon-powered cars.
Additionally, they learned coding skills and experienced immersive technology through virtual reality headsets, broadening their understanding of how STEM is applied in real-world scenarios.
Kelly Cawley, Isle of Man jurisdictional head at RBS International, expressed her enthusiasm, stating: ‘We are passionate about volunteering and giving back to our community.
‘It is rewarding to see our colleagues inspiring pupils at schools, especially as they consider their subject choices and future careers. Demonstrating enthusiasm for STEM subjects is vital for encouraging the next generation of innovators.’
Queen Elizabeth II teacher Becky Kneen praised the event, saying: ‘Providing opportunities for students to explore a variety of STEM areas is vital to foster critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills, while also preparing them for future careers in a technology-driven world.
‘Thank you to all the volunteers at Isle of Man Bank for coordinating a fantastic event to inspire the next generation!’