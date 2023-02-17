Projected total government gross spending for 2023-24 equates to around £15,243 per head for every man, woman and child in the island.
This per person figure includes:
•£4,538 for social security payments such as the state pension, income support and child benefit and allocation of National Insurance funds towards the health service
•£3,787 for health and social care services, of which £1,651 relates to Noble’s Hospital, £762 for Primary Care, £748 for social care services, £227 for providing free or subsidised prescriptions or drugs and £232 for treating Manx patients in the UK
•£1,592 for education, including £129 for university fees
•£474 for the police, fire, prison and other parts of the Department of Home Affairs
•£266 for supporting the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, including the Office of Fair Trading and Road Transport Licencing Committee
•£180 net expenditure (after income) for public transport and heritage railways
•£141 for waste management, in addition a further £80 raised via local authorities or business waste charges
•£87 for sports, recreation and youth services, including subsidising regional swimming pools
•£43 for culture, including the Villa Gaiety