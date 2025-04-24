A pensioner jailed for 11 years after sexually assault two young girls died three years into his sentence.
An inquest held on Thursday concluded John Edward Corran died following a gastrointestinal haemorrhage.
Corran, 77, was handed the 11-year prison sentence in April 2021 after he attempted to rape two girls and committed a number of indecent assaults. The victims were girls aged between six and 12 at the time of the offences.
The inquest heard how Corran had a number of health issues having smoked up to 60 cigarettes and drank eight units of alcohol every day for years prior to his jail sentence.
As a result he suffered from diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart failure.
Corran complained of being unwell on November 6 last year having previously had a biopsy over concerns he may have prostate cancer.
He was seen by a nurse and given paracetamol. He was seen again the next day but his condition worsened and he was taken to Noble’s Hospital on November 9.
Doctors wanted to carry out an emergency endoscopy on Corran but his condition was too unstable. He continued to deteriorate and passed away on November 12 last year.
A postmortem confirmed Corran died as the result of gastrointestinal haemorrhage with underlying health problems a contributing factor but not the cause of his death.
In concluding Corran’s death was due to ‘natural causes’, Coroner James Brooks said: ‘I am satisfied appropriate care was provided at Noble’s Hospital.
‘The gastrointestinal haemorrhage was correct. His condition did not improve and he sadly died on November 12.
‘I am also satisfied he was provided with healthcare at the prison which was comparable with that had he not been detained.
‘I provide no finding of neglect and his death was due to the normal progression of a natural disease.’