The bumper boats at Onchan Park will remain open, but commissioners have confirmed that repairs and investment will be needed to keep the attraction running.
At the board’s latest public meeting, members were told there were ongoing issues with the brackets and mounts that secure the engines to the boats. Some have been described by staff as ‘beyond economical repair’.
While the boats and hulls are about 30 years old, the engines were replaced in 2021. Officers reported that a number of boats have already been taken out of service due to damage to hulls and brackets.
Commissioners were presented with a series of options to address the issue. These included buying new boats to replace the ageing fleet, commissioning custom-built hulls on the island, or continuing to carry out repairs to boats and engines as needed.
Officers also highlighted the need for an engine lift at the lake to reduce the risk of injury to staff tasked with removing engines.
The cost of any upgrade has not yet been disclosed. However, the board acknowledged that investment will be required and authorised officers to investigate the options further.
It was confirmed that there will be ‘significant expenditure’ at the park facility in future.
Final proposals, including costings and designs, are expected to go before the board ahead of the summer 2026 season.
The bumper boats have been a popular feature at Onchan Park for decades, attracting generations of visitors.
Commissioners said their intention is to ensure the attraction continues to operate while longer-term solutions are developed.
