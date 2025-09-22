Lata Upadhuay appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on September 2 and was assisted by a Hindi interpreter.
The offence is alleged to have been committed at Carrefour Gym, at Wellington Road, on August 20.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said that the defendant was only permitted to stay on the island until December 3, and submitted the case was suitable for summary court trial.
Ms Upadhuay, who lives at Wybourn Drive in Onchan, was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers, who agreed that the case should remain in the lower court.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on October 14.
Bail continues.