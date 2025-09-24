A Douglas woman who stole £4,650 from her employer has been handed a suspended sentence.
During a previous court appearance, she pleaded guilty to theft, but the case had been adjourned to clarify the amount.
On September 18, magistrates sentenced the 43-year-old to 20 weeks custody, suspended for two years, and made her the subject of a two year suspended sentence supervision order.
She must also pay the £4,650 in compensation.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that in September 2024 the business was transferred to a new owner.
This resulted in it being discovered that Middleton had transferred money to her own account.
She was said to have stolen £2,000 in cash, while £1,650 had been paid by clients to Middleton’s account rather than the company account.
When the previous owner spoke to her, she admitted taking the money, saying she had been in a lot of debt.
She said that only two clients had put money in her account.
Police arrested Middleton and phone records showed she had searched ‘Will I go to jail for a theft from an employer?’, and ‘Can I stop a court case from being reported in the media?’
In August 2024, Middleton was put on probation for a year, after admitting benefit fraud totalling £3,448.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, and her admissions made to her employer.
Mr Taylor said that Middleton was in financial difficulties, and already paying £30 per week in relation to the benefit fraud.
Magistrates also ordered prosecution costs of £125.
Middleton, who lives at Conister Road, will now increase her weekly payments to £35 per week, to take into account the theft offence.