Bursary for young musicians

The Roz Kelly Music Bursary has been awarded for 2022.

Each year, the Friends of Manx Youth Orchestra award young musicians who have shown significant musical promise a chance to benefit from participation in a summer residential school in the British Isles.

This year sees the return of face-to-face residential summer schools after a two-year absence.

Three students who have been waiting patiently since winning their Roz Kelly bursaries in 2020 and 2021 will also be able to attend their chosen summer schools this year.

In addition, nine applicants from 2022 have been awarded a bursary in recognition and celebration of their skills, perseverance and patience through the pandemic.

Additional bursaries have been awarded as a one-off this year using FMYO funds.

The recipients are: 2020 Marcus Tyrer (saxophone); 2021 Hannah Kermode (clarinet and saxophone) and Alex Christie (saxophone); 2022 Cate Atkinson (voice),Oscar Bovenizer (trumpet), Archie Elliott (composition), James Kinley (trombone), Lucy Norbury (trumpet), Jessie Quigley (voice), Sebastien Sgouraditis (voice), Evie Skillicorn (musical theatre) and Ophelia Watts (Voice).

The bursary is named after the late Roz Kelly, who enjoyed singing and playing the piano and often participated in the Guild.

She joined the Manx Youth Orchestra in 1981 and continued to enjoy music making as a student at Liverpool University.

She sang with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir and the Liverpool Chamber Choir.

Roz was keen that others would have the opportunity to participate in music, and wanted to be able to further that through her generous and thoughtful bequest.

Unsuccessful applicants from this year are encouraged to reapply next year along with new applicants.