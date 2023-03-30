The £2 cap on bus fares is due to end today (Friday).
They will return to previous prices on April 1.
A three-month trial was announced in August 2022 as part of a package of measures designed to support people and businesses through the winter and into the spring.
They were first capped at the beginning of November 2022, with the trial supposed to finish in January.
However, it was extended by another two months until March 31.
A review of fares was undertaken with any changes coming into effect as the cap ended.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said the fare cap had resulted in a small increase in passengers and seen added value and savings for existing users.
He said: ‘We have a great bus service here in the Isle of Man and I’d encourage everyone to make the most of it.’
Isle of Man Transport has also reminded people to top up their Go Cards in as the fare cap ends.
It says One Day Go Savers will continue to be sold in paper form on the bus.
If a person has a Go Saver card, they can be purchased and topped up online or in store at The Welcome Centre or any Isle of Man Transport station.