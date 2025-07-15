A 36-year-old man has denied sexually assaulting a child.
He cannot be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws introduced by the Manx Government.
It’s alleged that the man squeezed a 13-year-old’s bottom 10 times.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on April 18.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court, and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
The defendant was represented by advocate Stephen Wood, who agreed that the case should be heard at the higher court.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined jurisdiction and the case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on August 12.
Bail has been granted.