The children’s play area at the Bowling Green in Castletown will remain closed for the summer, the town’s Commissioners have confirmed.
In a letter issued to residents, Chairman of Castletown Town Commissioners and former Chief Minister Tony Brown outlined the reasons behind the continued closure and expressed his regret at the situation.
The new Board of Commissioners had hoped to have new play equipment, purchased earlier this year by the previous board, installed in time for the summer holidays.
However, the project has not progressed quickly enough to allow for the works to be completed.
Mr Brown said the lack of progress is due to a combination of issues, including limited preparatory work within the play area.
While some of the existing swings and equipment deemed unfit for use have been removed, further significant work is still required to prepare the site.
This includes the removal of areas of concrete to allow for the new equipment to be installed safely.
Mr Brown wrote: ‘After assessing the present situation, it has become obvious to the Commissioners that it is not possible to prepare the area in time for the new equipment to be installed for children to enjoy during this summer season.
‘The Commissioners find the inherited situation most regrettable and wish to apologise to the community, especially the children, that the play area will have to remain closed for this summer.’
‘[We] understand the disappointment that will be felt by many children and their families who enjoy this play area in our Town centre.’
He added that the board is committed to progressing the installation as soon as possible to reopen the facility.
In the meantime, the Commissioners are encouraging families to use the town’s main children’s play area in Poulsom Park, where improvement works have recently been carried out to enhance the site’s appearance.