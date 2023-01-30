Bus fares will remain capped at a maximum of £2 until March 31.
A three-month trial was announced in August 2022 as part of a package of measures designed to support people and businesses through the winter.
Starting on November 1, the trial was due to finish tomorrow but has been extended for a further two months.
The decision is intended to provide extra support for the community into the spring, says the government.
A review of fares is underway with any changes expected to come into effect from April 1.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said: ‘We have a great bus service here in the Isle of Man and I’d encourage everyone to make the most of it.
‘The fare cap has resulted in a small increase in passengers and seen added value and savings for existing users.
‘Extending the fare cap is welcome and it will enable the team at Bus Vannin to continue supporting our community whilst the review of pricing is concluded.’