• Opened in 1861, the complex represents the largest flour mill constructed on the Isle of Man during the Victorian era, and retains many elements of historic fabric, detailing and plan form. • Still in use for its original purpose, the mill complex was constructed to serve the workers of the Great Laxey Mining Company, and helps illustrate the industrial and social history of Laxey from the mid-19th century up to the present day. • The mill was commissioned by Richard Rowe, Captain of the Mines, and designed by Robert Casement, Mines Superintendent Engineer and designer of the Lady Isabella Water Wheel.