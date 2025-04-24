Bus Vannin has closed a bus shelter in Castletown after it was vandalised by paint overnight on Wednesday.
Blue and green paint has been chucked at the shelter in Janet’s Corner, with the bus operators asking the public not to currently use the shelter in case of contamination.
Residents in the area have also reported that paint has been splashed over roads and vehicles around the estate.
A spokesperson from Bus Vannin commented: ‘It is sad to report that our Janet’s Corner shelter has been vandalised over night and we advise not to use the shelter.
‘The issue has been reported to the police.
‘Our contractor will be attending at the earliest opportunity to resolve this situation. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.’