A rock garden created for the Heroes on the Water IoM charity has been wrecked by vandals.
The damage to the feature at the entrance to Port Soderick bay was discovered by a member of the public early this Sunday morning.
A number of planters handmade by students at University College Isle of Man were smashed beyond repair.
The charity said: ‘We’re saddened to report that our rock garden at the entrance to the bay was vandalised overnight.
‘At 7.30 this morning, Heroes on the Water received a message from a kind member of the public informing us of the damage.
‘While we’ll be able to clean up and repair the planters that were only slightly damaged, a few were sadly smashed beyond repair.
‘Yes, there will be a cost for new plants and materials. However, these planters were lovingly handmade and donated by the talented students at UCM College here in the island – a gesture that meant so much to us.
‘We will replant. We will repair. We will move on.
‘If anyone knows who may have been involved, please pass on a simple message - we hope you’re proud of yourselves.’