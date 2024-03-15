Key changes have been announced to the Bus Vannin schedule in the Douglas area on Wednesday, March 20.
A number of road closures have been put in place in preparation for a Royal visit from Her Majesty Queen Camilla.
The Queen will be heading to the island in order to formally confer city status on the capital.
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed that from 6am on Wednesday, a number of routes in central Douglas will be closed by police including Prospect Hill, Lord Street, Ridgeway Street, Church Street and Barrack Street.
And as a result, no bus stops on Ridgeway Street or Prospect Hill will be operational from 6am until the roads fully re-open at roughly 5pm on the day.
Between 6am and 9.50am, buses will still be able to access from Parade Street roundabout to the Interchange for onward travel.
Until 9:50am, all departures from Lord Street to Bucks Road and Rosemount (or Westmoreland Road) will operate via Lord Street, Hope Street, St George’s Street and Circular Road.
Aa Prospect Hill will shut all traffic from its junction with Athol Street to Victoria Street from 6am, all buses will divert via Athol Street to Bank Hill. Buses continuing to Onchan via the Promenades (services 1h, 2, 11a) will operate via Bridge Road, South Quay and Parade Street to Loch Promenade.
All services arriving at Lord Street from the Promenades after 9:45am operate via Parade Street, South Quay and Bridge Road to Banks Circus.
After 9:50am, buses from Lord Street to Peel Road include the services 1, 2, 12a, 5, 5c, 6, 22h & 25h, which will operate directly to the Brown Bobby via Quines Corner.
Buses from Lord Street to Bucks Road and Rosemount include the services 3, 12a, 22h & 25h, which will operate via Hope Street, St Georges Street and Circular Road.