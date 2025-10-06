Bus Vannin is ready to make timetable changes if and when new 20mph zones are introduced across the island.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood announced plans to roll out the zones which is part of the government's 'Island Plan' and backed by £400,000 in funding.
However, there has been a backlash over how many roads will be affected amid accusations of a lack of consultation and transparency.
Further consultation has since taken place which has already been completed for the east and the north of the island. In the central area, consultation ends on October 27 while consultation for the south will take place from November 3 to December 22.
In a written Tynwald question, Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas, asked Dr Haywood when she expects Bus Vannin to adjust bus timetables in the light of the proposed 20mph speed limit scheme.
Dr Haywood confirmed that timetable changes would be needed but that Bus Vannin is prepared and says passengers will be kept informed in good time.
She said: ‘Bus Vannin is ready to make any necessary amendments to the timetable, once the locations and timelines for delivery of the 20mph zones have been determined.
‘The Department will ensure that any changes are managed in a timely manner and that continued service reliability and customer communication is a priority.’
Mr Thomas asked the Minister a similar question where she said she would be working with Bus Vannin on any changes that might be necessary.
The Department of Infrastructure previously said the ‘vast majority’ of link roads would remain unaffected and no new traffic calming measures would be implemented.
Back in March, a spokesman said: ‘We believe that the introduction of the 20mph residential scheme will lead to safer and more pleasant neighbourhoods.’