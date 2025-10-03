Police closed part of Douglas Promenade for a short time earlier today as Storm Amy brought strong winds and heavy rain to the island.
Two police cars were seen blocking traffic on Loch Promenade in footage shared by island video blogger Frank Schuengel.
Unconfirmed reports suggested the closure was linked to a crane on a building site at Villiers Square, just off the promenade. The structure appeared to be swaying in the high winds.
A yellow weather warning for rain issued by the Met Office remains in place. Police have not confirmed the reason for the closure, but it is understood the road has since reopened.
The Villiers Square site is currently under development to create an 80-room Travelodge hotel, together with an on-site restaurant and the ‘85 Bar Cafe’.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said its crews had also been called out during the storm.
A spokesperson said: ‘Our crews have been out assisting with falling debris, unsecured scaffold boards and flooding incidents. The strong winds are set to stay until 11am tomorrow.’