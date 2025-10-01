Medics have warned that plans for a standalone private hospital risked ‘cherry-picking’ cases and putting more pressure on the Manx NHS.
Kingsley Land and Property Ltd has submitted a planning application (25/90843/C) to turn an unoccupied office block in Douglas into a new private medical facility.
It is proposing a change of use of Howard Pearson House on the Summerhill Business Park, Victoria Road to provide private healthcare, including overnight accommodation for patients.
The building would include 13 consultation rooms, 15-day beds, five reception areas and a number of specialist areas, such as radiology, an x-ray theatre, surgical areas and laboratories., together with consultation and treatment rooms, patient bedrooms, staff facilities and a small cafe.
Applicants Kingsley estimated it would have a maximum of 31 staff and 35 patients on site at any one time.
In a statement, the Isle of Man Medical Society urged caution said it was ‘clearly in the public interest’ to establish a workable framework for private medical practice.
It said this would help alleviate pressure on public services and assist in attracting appropriately trained and experienced specialists.
But it warned: ‘This may inadvertently increase per capita healthcare costs by leaving a disproportionate number of complex cases to an under-resourced and understaffed public sector, lacking access to comprehensive subspecialist services.
‘Such as facility may also exacerbate existing pressures on the public system which will likely be expected to accept and treat any patients who suffer adverse outcomes and complications.’
The Medical Society said any new private healthcare facility must be fully integrated with local public services.
‘Without addressing staffing shortfalls, patients may be forced to pay privately for even basic procedures,’ it claimed.
It said the failure to fully reopen the Private Patients’ Unit at Noble’s Hospital following the pandemic had resulted in a substantial loss of potential revenue. The unit is expected to reopen early in the next financial year.
The Medical Society called for Tynwald to carry out a comprehensive review of the future of private healthcare before any planning application for a new private healthcare facility is considered.
It said: ‘This review must assess both clinical need and commercial intent, with input from public and private stakeholders.
The role of the existing private facility at Noble’s Hospital should be central to this review, as it offers a viable means of returning locally generated revenues to Manx Care and the Treasury, benefiting all residents of the Isle of Man rather than external shareholders.
‘The Isle of Man Medical Society urges Tynwald and all relevant authorities to ensure any development in private healthcare is ethically grounded, economically sound, and strategically aligned with the long-term interests of the island’s healthcare system and its people. ‘
A spokesperson for Manx Care said: ‘We welcome any initiative that enhances choice and availability of private healthcare provision.
‘Manx Care already offers a broad range of private services, and we remain committed to expanding these offerings, including the upcoming opening of our Private Patient Unit at Noble’s Hospital. We are developing an action plan to reopen the PPU.’