A number of changes have been made to the Bus Vannin schedule in the Douglas area on Wednesday, March 20.
This is due to the road closures that have been put in place for the visit of Her Majesty Queen Camilla, who is visiting the island in order to formally confer City Status upon Douglas.
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed that from 6am, road closures will hit areas such as Prospect Hill, Lord Street, Ridgeway Street, Church Street and Barrack Street.
From 6am until the roads fully re-open at roughly 5pm, no bus stops on Ridgeway Street or Prospect Hill will be operational.
Between 6am and 9:50am, buses still have access from Parade Street roundabout to the Interchange for onward travel.
Until 9:50am, all departures from Lord Street to Bucks Road and Rosemount (or Westmoreland Road) will operate via Lord Street, Hope Street, St George’s Street and Circular Road.
With Prospect Hill being closed to all traffic from its junction with Athol Street to Victoria Street from 6am, all buses will divert via Athol Street to Bank Hill. Buses continuing to Onchan via the Promenades (services 1h, 2, 11a) then operate via Bridge Road, South Quay and Parade Street to Loch Promenade.
All services arriving at Lord Street from the Promenades after 9:45am operate via Parade Street, South Quay and Bridge Road to Banks Circus.
After 9:50am, buses from Lord Street to Peel Road include the services 1, 2, 12a, 5, 5c, 6, 22h & 25h, which will operate directly to the Brown Bobby via Quines Corner.
Buses from Lord Street to Bucks Road and Rosemount include the services 3, 12a, 22h & 25h, which will operate via Hope Street, St Georges Street and Circular Road.