Bushy’s Brewery will be moving its operations to Castletown.
Planning approval was granted for a new tap room and a 90-seat eatery to be developed as well as its offices.
Castletown Commissioners confirmed that a planning application to relocate into the works yard was unanimously approved by the committee at its meeting this morning.
The local authority says the proposal will be subject to a petition to the Department of Infrastructure in the near future in order to progress.
As well as the brewery and tap room the restaurant will provide seating for 90 covers internally across two floors and 90 outdoor and full disabled access across the brewery, both floors of the taproom and outdoor dining terrace.
Bushy’s announced in 2022 that it planned to leave Santon and head to Castletown, with Castletown Town Commissioners saying it intended to sell the land and associated buildings to the brewer for £625,000, this deal has yet to be completed.
A petition is the process by which a local authority seeks permission from the DoI for certain activities and financial dealings.