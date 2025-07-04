Thousands gathered in a windy St John’s on Monday (July 7) to watch the traditional Tynwald Day proceedings.
The Onchan Silver Band led the procession, followed by secondary school students carrying their school banners.
Ahead of the Band and Fanfare Team of the RAF Regiment leading the Guard of Honour, a number of petitioners met the Clerk of Tynwald, Jonathan King, at the Lychgate by the Royal Chapel.
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer arrived in St John’s at exactly 10.35am. Greeted by fanfare, His Excellency acknowledged the crowds gathered on the front green.
He proceeded to give a general salute on the saluting dais and then inspected the Guard of Honour as well as the front rank of the military band.
Following this, Sir Lorimer moved to the National War Memorial to place a wreath.
There was then an impeccably observed one minute’s silence for Manxmen that have lost their lives at war.
Lining the path to Tynwald Hill were members of the Scouts, Sea Cadets and St John Ambulance, waiting for the attendees of the 11am service to emerge from the Parish Church.
Leaving the west door of the Royal Chapel at roughly 11.25am, the procession headed towards Tynwald Hill to be seated for the traditional ceremony.
Recently passed laws were read out and petitioners presented their petitions for redress before the ceremony was brought to a close.
Meanwhile, on the fairfield behind the grandstand, well over 100 different stall holders, exhibitors and food vendors could be found, providing something for everyone.
The Global Village hosted by island charity the One World Centre also returned this year, which celebrated a variety of different cultures through food, music and a number of activities.