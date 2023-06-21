The week began with a book signing at their Ramsey shop on Saturday with the poet Simon Maddrell and continues with offers instore.
Customers can pick up a voucher for a free £5 National Book Token, available from both branches, and receive a token that can be spent in store.
Fans of author Cressida Cowell can grab a free bag with the purchase of a How to Train Your Dragon book while stocks last.
Owners Harry and Angela Pickard said: ‘We are wildly passionate about reading and getting the right books into the right hands.
‘We work with schools, libraries and organisations and we complement existing independent businesses as well as champion reading for pleasure.
‘We have a real passion for what we do, are real people with whom you can have a real conversation and we offer proper browsing, perfect gifts and we support the Manx economy.
‘By supporting local Manx family-owned shops, we contribute to our local economy. Thank you to all our wonderful customers both on the Isle of Man and around the world.’
They added that their staff were all avid readers and could offer advice on what to read.